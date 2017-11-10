These 4-year-olds insist they’re twins because they have ‘the same soul’

MIAMI – These two best friends are convinced that they are twins for the sweetest reason – they have “the same soul.”

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland are both 4 years old, but they weren’t born on the same day – they were born two days apart. They’re also from two different families, but don’t tell these best friends they can’t be twins.

This past June they had a joint birthday party and even dressed alike — saying they were twins.

But Jia’s mother posted on Facebook that a girl at the party told her daughter she and Zuri weren’t twins.

“Jia was crying after another little girl said to her, ‘there is no way you and Zuri are twins you don’t have the same color skin!’ Jia said, ‘you don’t know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul’,” Ashley Riggs Sarnicola said in the post.

Sarnicola told Buzzfeed she was shocked and pleased at their response.

Zuri’s sister Tweeted about the incident, and the tweet went viral. It’s been retweeted over 14,000 times, and it’s been liked over 65,000 times.