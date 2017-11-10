Suspected undocumented immigrants found in South Bay home

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – Officers following a fleeing man stumbled upon a South Bay home filled with suspected undocumented immigrants Friday, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car for a traffic violation at about 11:40 a.m. When the car stopped, one person got out and tried to flee, sheriff’s Sgt. Bill Kerr said. The man got into a tussle with a deputy and ran into a house in the 1400 block of Camellia Court.

Deputies called for backup from the Chula Vista Police Department. When officers had the house surrounded, they entered the home and discovered a group of undocumented immigrants were inside. At least six people were escorted out of the house and turned over to the Border Patrol.

The man who fled from the car was still inside the house and refused to come out, Kerr said.

Investigators said they believe gang members were using the home as a safe house to smuggle immigrants.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.