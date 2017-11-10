× Sewage from Tijuana River prompts IB shore closures

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — A water contact closure issued at the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge shoreline was expanded north Friday to include all of Imperial Beach.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River has been entering the Tijuana Estuary as a result of recent rainfall, according to the County of San Diego Department of Environmental Health.

Observations and water quality samples indicated contamination of ocean water is likely in Imperial Beach. Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until field measurements indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.