La Jolla church ends homeless feeding program because of Hepatitis A

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA JOLLA, Calif.- The Mary Star of the Sea church in La Jolla has shut its doors to a homeless food pantry after fears of Hepatitis A spreading through the beach community.

The charity 'So Others May Eat' has been feeding homeless and low-income people for the last nine years, but now the altruistic endeavor has been asked to vacate the church for good.

“I can’t believe my church is turning away those who are just hungry,” said 'So Others May Eat' founder Tresha Sousa.

The church originally received a letter from the La Jolla town council asking them to stop serving the poor because of the homeless being attracted to the area.

The death toll in an almost year-long hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego region has reached 20, county health officials reported in October.

In light of the Hepatitis A outbreak, the pastor of the church decided to end the feeding program indefinitely.

“I don’t want to be known as the pastor that brought Hepatitis to La Jolla,” said pastor Jim Rafferty.