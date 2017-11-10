Funeral held for missing Army veteran

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a funeral service to remember the life of a missing U.S. Army veteran who police believe was murdered.

Julia Jacobson’s family members, friends and fellow service members gathered at St. Therese Catholic church in Del Cerro to say their final goodbyes.

Jacobson, a retired Army captain and corporate real estate broker for 7-Eleven, went missing over Labor Day weekend. Her body has not been found.

Authorities said Jacobson left her North Park home with her dog on the morning of September 4. After San Diego police determined Jacobson had gone to Ontario, authorities in San Bernardino County took over the case.

Based on their investigation, detectives have reason to believe Jacobson was murdered. Her ex-husband Dalen Ware was arrested last month on suspicion of murder.

Jacobson’s longtime friends and colleagues said they take comfort in knowing justice will be served. They described Jacobson as a kindhearted soul who loved to serve people.

“I believe God has her back. As they said, angels rise, and she’s going to rise and continue to rise and I hope karma gets to whoever did this to her,” friend Christine Brosius said.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of that girl and how strong she made me,” said another friend, Jaime Mann.

A second service will be held in North Dakota, where the rest of Jacobson’s family lives.