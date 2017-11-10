Family and friends mourn 2 children killed in townhouse fire

SAN DIEGO — Mourners gathered Friday for two young children who died in a Rancho Bernardo townhome fire last month.

Cristos Lopez, 10, and his 7-year-old sister Isabella died on October 28. Their father was hurt in the blaze.

The public service for the children was held at the Grace Point Church in Carmel Valley at 8 a.m. A burial is planned for the siblings after the service.

The family had already been dealing with crisis even before the kids’ deaths. Their mother has breast cancer and the parents were in the midst of a divorce, according to family friend Sam Trink.

“It’s beyond what anybody can fathom — going through breast cancer, a divorce, dealing with having to bury your kids when you don’t have the money,” said Trink.

An online fundraiser was set up to help pay for the funeral, medical and other related expenses.

The siblings attended Sunset Hills Elementary School.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.