91-year-old man found more than 100 miles from home

SANTEE, Calif. — A 91-year-old missing Santee man was found early this morning in Long Beach about 12 hours after he drove away from his home without a functioning cellphone.

Ralph Solis Reyes Sr. was reported missing about 3:45 p.m. Thursday after telling his son over the phone at about noon that he was on his way to a medical appointment in San Diego, sheriff’s officials said. His son reported Reyes did not have any appointments, and his cellphone was turned off or not functioning after their conversation.

Considered at-risk and suffering from memory loss, Reyes was found some time early this morning by Long Beach police in the Los Angeles County city about 120 miles north of Santee, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Anthony O’Boyle said.

“The Long Beach Police Department had Mr. Reyes Sr. evaluated by paramedics and facilitated the reunification with his family,” O’Boyle said. “The San Diego Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the public and the Long Beach Police Department for their assistance in locating Mr. Reyes Sr.”