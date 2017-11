Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diegan has become the world Flyweight champion of the Bellator Fighting Championship.

Ilima-Lei "The Iliminator" MacFarlane's journey started as a college graduate looking to lose a few pounds and turned into a 7-0 professional career.

Macfarlane calls San Diego Combat Academy home. It's where her coach Manolo "Hurricane" Hernandez has been training with her since the beginning.