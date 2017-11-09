× Man pleads not guilty to threatening woman, stabbing her husband at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO – An 18-year-old man who allegedly jumped a woman, threatened her with a knife and stabbed her husband while making a failed attempt to steal their car at Lindbergh Field last month pleaded not guilty Thursday to premeditated attempted murder and other charges and was ordered held on $1 million bail.

Alberto Moreno Jauregui was taken into custody after entering the San Ysidro Port of Entry from Tijuana on Monday, according to the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Late on the afternoon of Oct. 28, Jauregui allegedly confronted a North County couple as they were putting items into their vehicle in a parking lot off the 3300 block of Admiral Boland Way, on the north end of the bayside airport.

The suspect allegedly brandished a knife, grabbed the woman around the neck and demanded the keys to the couple’s car. Her husband intervened, suffering several stab wounds before the assailant ran off.

Medics took the seriously injured man to a hospital, where he was admitted and treated for several days before being released, Harbor police Lt. Eric Womack said.

Jauregui, a U.S. citizen who is known to stay both in San Diego and Baja California, faces life in prison if convicted of attempted murder, assault, attempted carjacking and attempted kidnapping.

Jauregui will be back in court Nov. 16 for a status conference and Nov. 27 for a preliminary hearing.