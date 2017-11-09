Fun in the sun at the Aulani Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KO OLINA, Hawaii -- Heather Lake took a special trip to Disney's Aulani Resort to show off some of the best activities for the family in Hawaii. You can learn your favorite Disney tunes on a Eukele, let the kids splash around in their very own water park, and listen to some of the favorite tales of Moana at a fireside story time.

You can win an unforgettable dream vacation for four at Disney's Aulani Resort on the beautiful shores of Ko Olina, Hawaii.

Download the FOX 5 app here, then watch the FOX 5 Morning News from November 6-10, 2017 for the Word of the Day and enter to win.