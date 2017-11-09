× Firefighters pay respect to Cal Fire firefighter who died

SAN DIEGO – Firefighters raised flags and stood on overpasses along Interstate 15 in San Diego Thursday in honor of a Cal Fire firefighter.

“Every bridge on the 15 has fire trucks raising flags,” Nikki Maria Romero told FOX 5. She shared video showing a fire truck ladder with an American flag flying high above the highway.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department had six engines and 20 firefighters on the Ted Williams Parkway overpass around 12:30 p.m., according to a city official.

An unnamed Cal Fire firefighter passed last week and this was their way to show respect. The circumstances of the death were not disclosed.

San Diego firefighters pay respect to @CAL_FIRE firefighter who died recently. They were seen on an I-15 overpass https://t.co/7pGfEYXYsL pic.twitter.com/kskhxlJOTO — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) November 9, 2017