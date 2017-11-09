Firefighters pay respect to Cal Fire firefighter who died
SAN DIEGO – Firefighters raised flags and stood on overpasses along Interstate 15 in San Diego Thursday in honor of a Cal Fire firefighter.
“Every bridge on the 15 has fire trucks raising flags,” Nikki Maria Romero told FOX 5. She shared video showing a fire truck ladder with an American flag flying high above the highway.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department had six engines and 20 firefighters on the Ted Williams Parkway overpass around 12:30 p.m., according to a city official.
An unnamed Cal Fire firefighter passed last week and this was their way to show respect. The circumstances of the death were not disclosed.
