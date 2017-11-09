Authorities raid Spring Valley marijuana dispensary

SAN DIEGO — Authorities raided an allegedly illegal Spring Valley marijuana dispensary Thursday, seizing cannabis and related products and detaining five people for questioning.

With backup from a SWAT team, investigators served a search warrant at Exotic Warehouse, 9612 Dale Ave., at about noon, according to sheriff’s officials.

The operation “was the direct result of numerous complaints from concerned citizens,” Sgt. Matt Cook said.

The personnel seized cash along with a “large amount” of marijuana, cannabis-infused edible items and drug paraphernalia, the sergeant said.

There were no immediate arrests in the case.