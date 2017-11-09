× 5 people arrested in killing of National City woman

SAN DIEGO – Five people were arrested in connection to the death of a National City woman whose body was found in Temecula in October.

National City police announced Thursday one man and four women were arrested Wednesday in the murder case of 30-year-old Alexandria Nicole Smith.

Pablo Victor Valadez, 35, Crystal Lopez Melendez, 33, Amber Star Suarez, 37, Jonnie Alexander Isaguirre, 22, and 26-year-old Maria Yvette Perreria were booked in San Diego County facilities, according to a NPD release.

Smith’s body was found in a remote wooded area October 12. NCP detectives got leads in the missing person case that led them to the location just off Pala Road in Temecula, police Lt. Graham Young said.

Smith lived with her family in National City and was last seen on the evening of Oct. 2, Graham said.

A GoFundMe account has been created for Smith’s family.