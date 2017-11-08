Video shows teacher telling student he might ‘put a bullet’ in his head

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. – A Georgia teacher is on administrative leave after students recorded him allegedly telling an 11th-grader he might “put a bullet” in his head.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office identified the teacher as Paul Hagan, according to The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

“I’m serious, dude,” Hagan said in the video. “If you screw with me, you’re going to get in big [expletive] trouble.”

Students in the background can be heard gasping as Hagan continues.

“Don’t smile at me, man,” the teacher continued. “That’s how people like you get shot. I got a bet. I bet, by the time you’re 21, somebody is going to put a bullet in your head. OK? And it might be me, the one who does it.”

The student’s mother, April Carr, told WSB she admits that her son wasn’t behaving the way he should, but said she’s outraged at Hagan’s response. Carr said the alleged threat came after her son and some classmates started laughing while Hagan wrote on the board.

Carr said that although Hagan apologized to her son after the incident, she still hopes he is fired and charged.

“I think it’s a terroristic threat on my son’s life that I definitely don’t take lightly,” she said.

School officials said they are continuing to investigate the incident.