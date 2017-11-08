Shooting in City Heights prompts school lockdown

SAN DIEGO – Police were investigating a shooting in City Heights that involved three men Wednesday morning.

San Diego police went to 52nd Street and University Avenue near Colina Del Sol Park at 9:35 a.m. after shots were fired in the area. When they arrived, they found two men who may have shot at each other.

The two men were being questioned by police. They said a third man left the area in a dark-colored car.

Police said nobody was injured.

Fay Elementary was temporarily placed under a precautionary lockdown due to the investigation. By 10:45 a.m., the lockdown was lifted.

Police were searching the area for evidence, including shell casings.

No other information was provided.