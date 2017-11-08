× SDSU Senate recommends retiring Aztec Warrior mascot

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego State University Senate voted Tuesday to retire the school’s Aztec Warrior mascot.

The University Senate, which is comprised of faculty, staff and four student representatives, voted 52-16 in favor of a resolution to ditch the Aztec mascot and investigate whether it is appropriate to continue calling university teams Aztecs, the Daily Aztec reported. It also recommends the ending the use of spears or “weapons that connote barbaric representations of the Aztec culture.”

The resolution is advisory in nature. It is up to interim university president Sally Roush to approve or reject the resolution.