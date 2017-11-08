× Police search for gunman after shooting near Belmont Park

SAN DIEGO – Police Wednesday were searching for a man who shot and wounded a pedestrian near Belmont Park in Mission Beach.

Few details of the shooting were immediately available, but detectives were investigating the attack, which happened about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Mission Boulevard.

“The victim was walking down Mission Boulevard when the suspect walked up behind the victim,” San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said. “The suspect passed the victim, turned around and shot the victim.”

Wells did not know the gender or approximate age of the victim, who was taken to a hospital “by an unknown citizen.” The victim’s injury was not expected to be life-threatening.

The shooting was not the result of a robbery, and any possible relationship between the suspect and victim was not immediately known, Wells said. Detectives were looking into those details Wednesday morning.

“More times than not, these things are not random and there is a relationship of some sort,” the sergeant said. “But we just don’t know that yet.”

The suspect was described as a man of unknown race wearing a dark hoodie and jeans. Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1700 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.