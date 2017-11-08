Pedestrian struck by driver during police pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO --A man suffered minor injuries after being struck by a car during a short police chase in Mid-City early Wednesday.

The pursuit began when police saw a man driving a white Lexus on the sidewalk around 3:30 a.m. and tried to pull the car over.

Shortly after the police pursuit began, the driver pulled into a 7-Eleven in the 4700 block of El Cajon Boulevard and hit a person in the parking lot, police said.

The driver was arrested, but a passenger ran from the scene and is still at large.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.