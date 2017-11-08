Obama to report for jury duty in Chicago

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is expected to report for jury duty in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

The former President is expected to appear at Chicago’s Daley Center alongside a Secret Service detail, CNN affiliate WLS reports.

Several black vans and SUVs were spotted outside his home in the Kenwood neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans told county commissioners Friday that Obama has been summoned for jury duty in Illinois in November, according to WLS.

The former president lives in Washington but maintains a home in Chicago. With a Harvard Law School degree, experience teaching law and eight years as commander in chief, he is a pretty decent candidate for jury duty.

Obama is not the first former president to receive a notice for jury duty. In 2015, former President George W. Bush reported for jury duty at a Dallas courthouse. While Bush was not selected, he sat through the process and posed for photos with other potential jurors.