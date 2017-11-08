Names of victims killed in Texas church released by officials

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Many of them had known each other for years. That’s no surprise in a small town like Sutherland Springs, Texas, where lives intersect daily on the street, at school and in church.

On Sunday when Devin Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church with an assault rifle, authorities say he took 26 of those lives, including that of an unborn child.

Law enforcement officials released the identities of any of the people killed Wednesday morning.

Name Age Sex 1 Robert Scott Marshall 56 M 2 Karen Sue Marshall 56 F 3 Keith Allen Braden 62 M 4 Tara E. McNulty 33 F 5 Annabelle Renae Pomeroy 14 F 6 Peggy Lynn Warden 56 F 7 Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr. 77 M 8 Sara Johns Johnson 68 F 9 Lula Woicinski White 71 F 10 Joann Lookingbill Ward 30 F 11 Brooke Bryanne Ward 5 F 12 Robert Michael Corrigan 51 M 13 Shani Louise Corrigan 51 F 14 Therese Sagan Rodriguez 66 F 15 Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez 64 M 16 Haley Krueger 16 F 17 Emily Garcia (died at the hospital) 7 F 18 Emily Rose Hill 11 F 19 Gregory Lynn Hill 13 M 20 Megan Gail Hill 9 F 21 Marc Daniel Holcombe 36 M 22 Noah Holcombe 1 F 23 Karla Plain Holcombe 58 F 24 John Bryan Holcombe 60 M 25 Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*) 36 F 26 *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn) 0 Unknown

No additional details regarding the victims are available at this time.