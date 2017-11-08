Names of victims killed in Texas church released by officials

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Many of them had known each other for years. That’s no surprise in a small town like Sutherland Springs, Texas, where lives intersect daily on the street, at school and in church.
On Sunday when Devin Kelley walked into the First Baptist Church with an assault rifle, authorities say he took 26 of those lives, including that of an unborn child.
Law enforcement officials released the identities of any of the people killed Wednesday morning.
|Name
|Age
|Sex
|1
|Robert Scott Marshall
|56
|M
|2
|Karen Sue Marshall
|56
|F
|3
|Keith Allen Braden
|62
|M
|4
|Tara E. McNulty
|33
|F
|5
|Annabelle Renae Pomeroy
|14
|F
|6
|Peggy Lynn Warden
|56
|F
|7
|Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.
|77
|M
|8
|Sara Johns Johnson
|68
|F
|9
|Lula Woicinski White
|71
|F
|10
|Joann Lookingbill Ward
|30
|F
|11
|Brooke Bryanne Ward
|5
|F
|12
|Robert Michael Corrigan
|51
|M
|13
|Shani Louise Corrigan
|51
|F
|14
|Therese Sagan Rodriguez
|66
|F
|15
|Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez
|64
|M
|16
|Haley Krueger
|16
|F
|17
|Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)
|7
|F
|18
|Emily Rose Hill
|11
|F
|19
|Gregory Lynn Hill
|13
|M
|20
|Megan Gail Hill
|9
|F
|21
|Marc Daniel Holcombe
|36
|M
|22
|Noah Holcombe
|1
|F
|23
|Karla Plain Holcombe
|58
|F
|24
|John Bryan Holcombe
|60
|M
|25
|Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)
|36
|F
|26
|*Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)
|0
|Unknown
No additional details regarding the victims are available at this time.