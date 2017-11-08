Man dancing with someone’s girlfriend hit in face with beer bottle, cops say

SAN DIEGO — A man smashed a beer bottle into another man’s face for dancing with his girlfriend early Wednesday morning at a Gaslamp-area nightclub, police said.

The assault occurred about 1:20 a.m. inside the Onyx Room at 852 Fifth Avenue in downtown San Diego, according to San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells.

“The victim … was dancing with the suspect’s girlfriend,” Wells said. “The suspect got upset, took a beer bottle and smashed it into the victim’s face.”

The suspect fled the nightclub and police were looking for him this morning, the sergeant said. He was described as a roughly 6-foot tall man in his 20s.

Paramedics took the injured man to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.