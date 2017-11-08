Man accused of East County stabbings identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have released the name of a man who allegedly carried out apparently random stabbings that seriously wounded two women in El Cajon and in an unincorporated community near La Mesa, then led deputies on a high-speed chase into Dulzura.

Patrick Douglas, 51, was arrested following the pursuit on Tuesday morning, roughly five hours after the assaults, and booked on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

The motivation for the attacks remains under investigation, officials say. The victims remain hospitalized in stable condition.