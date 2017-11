SAN DIEGO — A gun-wielding man robbed a neighborhood grocery store in the Colina del Sol area Wednesday afternoon.

The holdup took place shortly before 2 p.m. at University Market, 4950 University Ave., according to San Diego police.

The thief, who was wearing a gray hooded jacket with the cowl pulled up over his head, was described as a roughly 5-foot-5-inch black man in his 20s with a mustache. He fled the area on foot, Officer Dino Delimitros said.