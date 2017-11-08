Faith leaders hold vigil after Texas church shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. -- Faith leaders and community members gathered outside the Lemon Grove Baptist Church Wednesday night in memory of the 26 people who were killed in a shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Pastors from Baptist churches across Lemon Grove joined community members to light candles, mourn the loss of the victims and pray for the shaken faith community.

“These acts simply prove that we are living in dark times but it's in dark times like these that the church can shine its brightest,” said Pastor Terry Brooks of Bayview Church.

"Any time one of our churches is attacked, all of our churches are attacked,” said Reverend Shane Harris. "Fear says we must stop holding services. Faith says we will continue to stay diligent and standing together Sunday by Sunday."

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department met with about a dozen various church leaders in Lemon Grove Wednesday to discuss options to increase security. Authorities suggested locking the doors once service has started and having ushers or guards on watch while those around them pray.

Jodie Haddocks has attended Lemon Grove Baptist Church for 60 years. She said this recent tragedy will not shake her faith or these leaders.

"That's what we do, we come together and we pray and we worship," she said.

Some of the new security measures will begin Sunday at Baptist churches across Lemon Grove.