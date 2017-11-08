× Ex-Uber driver sentenced for raping more than a dozen women and girls

SAN DIEGO – A former Uber driver who pleaded guilty to raping a passenger and sexually assaulting as many as 14 other victims was sentenced Wednesday.

A judge sentenced 53-year-old John David Sanchez to 80 years in prison.

Sanchez had assaulted the victims, many of who were unconscious from drugs or alcohol.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to all 34 charges against him, including rape and sodomy of an unconscious person, on the day his case was to go to trial.

Sanchez was initially arrested about a month after he raped the Uber passenger on Feb. 26, 2016. He posted bail and was fired by Uber.

Investigators subsequently located the other women and girls who had been assaulted by Sanchez in 2007, 2011 and 2013, but had not reported the attacks.

Sanchez also committed sex acts on a 13-year-old girl and involved her in a sex act on a disabled woman at a medical facility in 2013, El Cajon police said.

Sanchez’s Facebook page showed him working as a disc jockey at parties and clubs.