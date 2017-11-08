Cutting calories during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Abbey Gibb was in the FOX5 kitchen to show us a healthy ingredient that can instantly cut calories in your holiday meals, but stay delish.

Guess? It's frozen "riced" cauliflower.

Frozen cauliflower can be found at any grocery store now. It saves tons of time and calories. This stuffing has 70% fewer calories than traditional stuffing, can be made vegan and is gluten-free. Plus, it’s delish!

Cauliflower Rice Stuffing

Ingredients

2 packages of frozen cauliflower

1 T coconut oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

4 stalks of celery, sliced thinly

3 cups of mushrooms, sliced

1/2 cup pecans, roughly chopped

2 1/2 tsp dried sage

1 T poultry seasoning

1 tsp red wine vinegar

1 tsp sea salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

Instructions

Add onions, garlic and celery and sauté for 5 mins

Add in cauliflower and cook for about 10 minutes, or until fully cooked.

Add mushrooms and continue cooking until they've begun to sweat (about another 5 mins)

Top with pecans, spices and vinegar and cook for 1 min.

Serve warm or store in refrigerator for up to 5 days.

3 Ingredient Cheesy Cauliflower Breadsticks

Ingredients

3 bags of frozen riced cauliflower & sweet potato

1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese…try Daiya for the vegan version (it’s seriously delish!)

1 cup of mozzarella cheese

2 large eggs

chopped oregano (optional)

s &p to taste

Instructions

Thaw the riced cauliflower bags in the refrigerator until thawed completely.

Using a kitchen towel, place the cauliflower and sweet potato riced veggies in the center of the towel and squeeze as much water out as you can.

Combine the “rice” with the cup of cheddar cheese a half cup of mozzarella, two eggs, oregano and salt and pepper to a bowl and mix until combined.

On a parchment-lined baking sheet, spread the cauliflower mixture onto the pan and create a rectangle, using your hands to flatten it out.

Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes, until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and carefully flip over. Top the cooked side with the remaining mozzarella cheese. Return to the oven and bake for another 15-20 minutes, until the cheese melts and the underside is browned. Serve immediately after slicing.

Creamy Butternut Squash and/ or Pumpkin Soup

One of my favorite things to do is to ask my guests to figure out the mystery ingredient; nobody ever guesses that I have swapped out the heavy cream for cauliflower rice! This soup is perfect for your vegetarian and vegan guests. Here’s the best part! Make it all in a blender. Soooo easy!

Side note…you ready to turn back time? Squash and/or pumpkin has a TON of vitamin A. It’s a powerful natural anti-oxidant helping fight wrinkles and improve your vision.

Ingredients

2 cups low sodium vegetable broth

2 cups organic squash or pumpkin, cooked (can just do a can if you want)

1/4 small onion, peeled

1/4 medium apple, cored

1 teaspoon of nutmeg, sage, rosemary combined

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup riced cauliflower

Instructions

Easiest instructions ever…combine until smooth…enjoy.