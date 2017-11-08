Chula Vista residents sound off about surge of break-ins

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – About 100 residents of eastern Chula Vista neighborhoods attended a public safety meeting Wednesday night to ask police to put an end to what seems to be a recent surge of break-ins.

Residents said they have noticed an uptick in crime in recent months, especially home burglaries. They asked Chula Vista police to do a better job of patrolling streets and neighborhoods such as Eastlake, Rolling Hills and San Miguel Ranch.

But officers said they are limited by numbers and crimes that have higher priorities.

Residents told FOX 5 they don’t feel as safe as they once did.

“I’m very worried. I think sometimes in east Chula Vista we live with a false sense of security,” said resident Manolo Guillen.

Police told Guillen and others that Chula Vista continues to be very safe and that crime statistics don’t reflect a surge in crimes such as larceny and burglaries. Officers also urged people to report all crimes and be vigilant about locking windows, gates and doors.