Bus rear ends truck in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. – A school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Coronado Wednesday.

The bus driver and children aboard the bus were not injured in the crash, authorities said. It happened around 1:30 p.m. near 900 block of Orange Avenue.

The bus rear ended a white truck, which hit a truck in front of it.

“Everyone looks ok besides one kid that is crying,” according to Derik Mundt, who posted a picture to a Facebook group.

California Highway Patrol, Coronado police and local school district officials were at the crash site.

What caused the crash was not immediately released.