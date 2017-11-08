Beauty queen thrown from Lamborghini dies days later

SAN DIEGO – A 26-year-old beauty queen gravely injured in the fiery crash of a high-end sports car near the USS Midway Museum succumbed to her injuries two days later in a hospital, authorities reported Wednesday.

Stephanie Rivera Camarena, a resident of Mexico, died at UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest late Tuesday evening, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rivera was a Tijuana fashion model who two years ago won the Miss Earth Baja California beauty pageant, an environmental-themed event that is a precursor to the international Miss Earth contest, according to news accounts.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, Rivera was riding in a northbound 2016 Lamborghini that veered off North Harbor Drive at high speed, according to police. The luxury sports car crashed into a palm tree south of West Broadway, struck an ornamental roadside anchor and became engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews found Rivera lying in the street near the burning wreckage. The driver, 33-year-old Michael Llamas of San Diego, died in the driver’s seat of the charred and mangled car.

Llamas was the former head of Poway-based Medical Marijuana Inc., a cannabis-products provider that bills itself as the first-ever publicly held company of its type.

After serving about three years in the CEO post, he resigned in 2012 upon being indicted in connection with a mortgage fraud scheme that cost loan agencies and other victims more than $10 million.

Last year, Llamas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was scheduled to be sentenced next month, according to court records.

The medical examiner ruled his death an accident.