3 boys detained after rocks thrown at MTS trolleys

SAN DIEGO — Three boys were detained for questioning Wednesday afternoon after transit police caught them throwing rocks at trolleys at a Stockton MTS station.

“We got a report that they were at the 32nd and Commercial Street station. We had some officers on board that trolley,” said Rob Schupp, MTS spokesperson.

When officers got off the trolley, they immediately took the boys into custody.

Since June, MTS has reported 19 separate cases of large rocks thrown at trolleys along the Orange Line route. The incidents are happening from downtown San Diego to La Mesa, including 11 cases that occurred in southeast San Diego.

“Majority of them were rocks and they either broke a window…or they did damage to the outside of the trolley,” said Schupp.

In all of these cases, one or more suspects are seen throwing large rocks at moving trolley cars, causing a large amount of damage.

Throwing rocks or any objects at a trolley is a felony crime.

“Luckily nobody has been hurt,” said Schupp. “Our windows are shatter-proof but it does cause a lot of damage.”

Schupp said each year, a million dollars is spent just cleaning up the work of vandals.

“It’s a serious problem for MTS,” said Schupp.

Police said the three juveniles were not related to the 19 rock-throwing cases.

But MTS said it should serve as a warning.

“We’re going to catch you and if we catch you, we’re going to pursue these people to the extent of the law and hopefully put an end to this,” said Schupp.

Anyone who has information about the incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers. There is a $1,000 reward and callers can remain anonymous.