3 attacked outside taco shop

SAN DIEGO — Two men fell victim to a surprise attack by at least three assailants outside a City Heights taco shop, and a woman accompanying the victims was stabbed when she jumped in to help her friends, police said Wednesday.

The three friends arrived at Aiberto’s Taco Shop at 3894 41st Street at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, and the two men who got out of the car “were immediately attacked by three of four male suspects,” Wells said.

Seeing her friends assaulted, the woman jumped out of the car “when one of the suspects came at her with a knife,” Wells said. She was stabbed during the ensuing fight, according to Officer Dino Delimitros.

The victims drove themselves to a hospital, where the woman and one man remained to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Wells said. The other man drove off with unknown injuries without being treated, and detectives were dispatched to the taco shop to investigate the attack.