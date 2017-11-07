Toddler injured after walking into path of ATV driven by 11-year-old

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A toddler was airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital with head, face and other injuries after she walked into the path of an oncoming all-terrain vehicle driven by a pre-teen girl on a property in unincorporated Escondido, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened about 5:10 p.m. Monday as an 11-year-old girl was riding the ATV at a relative’s property, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

“A 3-year-old female who lives at the residence walked out … (and) for reasons that are still under investigation, the 3-year-old wandered into the path of the ATV,” Latulippe said. “The 11-year-old was unable to avoid the 3-year-old and ran her over. The ATV was towing a cart behind (that) also ran over the 3-year-old.”

The toddler’s mother called 911 and accompanied her daughter in an air ambulance to the children’s hospital in San Diego, Latulippe said. The girl suffered minor injuries that included scrapes to her face and arms and bruising to her torso. She also complained of pain in her head.

No injuries to the 11-year-old ATV rider were reported. The CHP was investigating the crash.