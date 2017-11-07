× Suspect in East County stabbings arrested near border after intense manhunt

SAN DIEGO – A man suspected of stabbing two women in East County overnight was arrested near Delzura Tuesday morning.

The stabbings were less than five miles apart in El Cajon and La Mesa.

Police and paramedics in El Cajon responded to a report of a female stabbing victim who was dumped from a gold Mercedes in the parking lot of the Grocery Outlet at 350 North Second Street around 3 a.m.

Paramedics transported the nearly naked woman to the hospital. Police said she was covered in blood and was in critical condition. The victim told police the attacker was a muscular black man about 5’6” tall.

A few minutes later, a 35-year-old female delivery driver for Lay’s Potato Chips was stabbed at a 7-Eleven on Avocado Boulevard. The woman was also taken to the hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

Law enforcement in the East County said the women stabbed were not connected in any way but believe the suspect in both bloody attacks was the same person, El Cajon Police Lt. Eric Taylor said.

The “poor delivery driver” appeared to be attacked at random by the same person who dumped the other woman in El Cajon, Taylor said.

Deputies saw a gold Mercedes near Del Rio Road and Calavo Drive in Spring Valley following the stabbings and tried to stop the vehicle. The driver refused to pull over and led deputies on a pursuit at speeds over 100 mph.

A deputy crashed during the pursuit and was later transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The suspect evaded deputies but several agencies launched a manhunt after finding a blood-stained deserted Mercedes in Dulzura.

Authorities involved in the manhunt arrested a man matching the description around 8:30 a.m. in a remote area near the border.

