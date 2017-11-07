Snorkeling at Disney’s Aulani Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KO OLINA, Hawaii -- Heather Lake took a special trip to Disney's Aulani Resort to show off the amenities offered by Mickey Mouse himself.

The resort has a protected cove for swimmers and snorkelers to get their first look at local fish. She shows us their snorkeling experience, rainbow reef, where you get up close and personal with more than 1,100 colorful fish.

You can win an unforgettable dream vacation for four at Disney's Aulani Resort on the beautiful shores of Ko Olina, Hawaii.

