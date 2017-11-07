× San Diegans turn in 5 tons of prescription drugs

SAN DIEGO – The Drug Enforcement Administration collected 5.6 tons of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs in the latest Prescription Drug Take Back Day in San Diego County.

Over the course of four hours, residents throughout the county turned in 11,381 pounds of drugs, DEA Special Agent Amy Roderick said.

DEA and its partners participated in the national event on Saturday, October 28. Citizens were able to go to any of the 41 drop-off locations throughout San Diego County to get rid of prescription drugs.

“We are pleased to see that Southern Californians are motivated and continue to make their homes safer for our youth,” says DEA San Diego Special Agent in Charge William R. Sherman. “Citizens can now take advantage of the permanent drop off boxes at over 41 locations in San Diego County in the stations of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, the San Diego Police Department, Oceanside Police Department, Escondido Police Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Coronado Police Department and the Chula Vista Police Department. We thank all our law enforcement partners in this effort.”

Americans nationwide did their part to reduce the opioid crisis by turning in a record-setting 912,305 pounds – 456 tons – of potentially dangerous prescription drugs for disposal at more than 5,300 collection sites.

DEA has helpful tips on preventing prescription drug abuse on their website.