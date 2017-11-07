Ramona man pleads not guilty to fatal stabbing at gas station

EL CAJON, Calif. – A 26-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a fellow Ramona resident during a fight at a gas station in their East County hometown pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge and was ordered held on $5 million bail.

Jarrett Austin Wishnick is suspected of mortally wounding Steven Faught, 59, shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday near a set of fuel pumps in front of Stage Stop Liquors at 578 Main St.

Deputies responding to a report of an assault at the business found Faught bleeding profusely from a wound to his neck, sheriff’s Lt. Greg Rylaarsdam said.

Paramedics airlifted the victim to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Wishnick — who remained at the scene of the deadly fight — was treated for a hand injury before being booked into jail.

It was unclear what prompted the dispute between the men, both of whom had parked their vehicles in front of the gasoline pumps outside the store.

Wishnick will be back in court Nov. 20 for a bail review and on Jan. 16 for a readiness conference. A Feb. 1 preliminary hearing date was also scheduled.

Wishnick faces 26 years to life in prison if convicted of murder and the use of a knife.