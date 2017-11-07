Poway voters defeat StoneRidge housing development measure

POWAY, Calif. — Poway voters Tuesday night voted against a proposed development at the StoneRidge Country Club.

With all 29 precincts reporting, 62 percent of voters voted against Measure A, while 38 percent voted in support of it.

Measure A would have amended the city’s general plan to rezone up to 25 acres of the county club from an “open space-recreation” designation to “residential condominium.”

That could have cleared the way later for the development of up to 180 luxury condos for residents over 55 years old. The specifics of the project would have been approved later by the City Council.

Supporters contended the measure would protect open space and an 18-hole golf course while providing a 10,000-square-foot clubhouse open to the public.

Campaigning mostly via social media, opponents said golf course owner Michael Schlesinger shouldn’t be trusted, based on his track record in other cities, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.