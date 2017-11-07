Police search for driver who ran over woman in wheelchair

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a driver that ran over a pedestrian in a wheelchair in the East Village area of San Diego.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Saturday, a 47-year-old woman was in a wheelchair in the intersection of F Street and Park Boulevard when she was hit by an SUV, according to San Diego police.

The driver stopped briefly before continuing westbound on F Street and turning northbound on 11th Street. The SUV was last seen driving eastbound on E Street.

The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was described as a newer model, silver SUV with chrome rims, a tinted sunroof and possibly tinted windows. The vehicle may have front end and undercarriage damage.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s Traffic Division at 858-580-8477 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at 888-495-7823. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.