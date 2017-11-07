Manhunt underway after 2 stabbings in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A manhunt is underway after two women were injured in separate stabbings in East County overnight. Police believe the stabbings are "likely connected."

A woman was reportedly stabbed near a church at 54th Street and El Cajon Boulevard around 3 a.m. and then dropped off in a shopping center parking lot about 13 miles away.

Paramedics transported the nearly naked woman to the hospital. Police said she was covered in blood and is in critical condition.

The victim told police the suspect was a black man, about 5’6” tall and a muscular build.

A short time later, a female delivery driver for Lays Potato Chips was stabbed at a 7-Eleven on Avocado Boulevard. The woman was also taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Around 6 a.m., an abandoned Mercedes with blood inside was found near the border on Campo Road. Police believe the suspect abandoned the car and ran from the scene. Authorities are in the area searching for the suspect.

Check back for details on this developing story.