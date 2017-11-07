Man injured in drive-by shooting outside liquor store

SAN DIEGO — A 52-year-old man was wounded but expected to survive after he was struck by several bullets in a drive-by shooting outside a liquor store in San Diego’s Mountain View neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The victim had just purchased several items about 9 p.m. when he walked out of Ocean View Liquor in the 3700 block of Ocean View Drive, San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells said.

“As he exited the store a vehicle drove by and shot at the victim several times,” Wells said. “The victim was shot several times and fell back into the store.”

Witnesses reported hearing as many as six shots and the victim was struck once in his abdomen and once in his back, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. He was reportedly conscious and breathing when paramedics and officers arrived.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life-threatening, Wells said. Police gang unit detectives were investigating the attack.