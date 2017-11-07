Harley rider hospitalized after crash with red-light runner

SAN DIEGO — A 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries Monday in the Grantville area when his Harley Davidson hit a pickup whose driver ran a red light.

The collision was reported at 2:31 p.m. in the 10500 block of San Diego Mission Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The rider was eastbound heading into a green light when a 26-year-old man who was northbound on Rancho Mission Road in a Ford Ranger failed to stop for a red light and drove into the intersection. The Harley, which had the right of way, broadsided the Ford, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening, authorities said.

Neither alcohol nor drugs were suspected as factors in the collision, police said.