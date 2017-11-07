Former MLB player Roy Halladay dead after small airplane crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMPA, Fla. -- Pitcher Roy Halladay, who won two Cy Young awards and pitched more than 200 major league baseball games during a stellar career, died Tuesday in a plane crash off the Florida coast, authorities said.

Halladay was the only person on the two-seater plane that crashed just off Holiday, on Florida's Gulf coast north of the Tampa Bay area, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard, Pasco Fired Department and Pasco Sheriff's Office all responded to the scene after a 911 call came in from a nearby residence.

Our Swift Water Response Team and Marine Unit responding to the downed plane in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/xwWHU5S7uf — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

The tail number matched the Icon A5 plane owned by the eight-time All-Star. His body was recovered near the plane, according to officials.

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Halladay, an avid pilot, was featured in an October 12 article on ICON Aircraft's website that shows Halladay posing next to his ICON A5.

"I've been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball. I've owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I've ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don't do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend."

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

It's not yet clear what caused the fatal crash, pending a full investigation. The sheriff's office is asking people to respect his family and allow them to grieve in peace.