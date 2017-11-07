Driver arrested after crashing into medical building

SAN DIEGO – Police arrested a woman early Tuesday after she crashed her car into a medical building in Hillcrest.

The crash was reported just before 1 a.m. at a Scripps medical building near Scripps Mercy Hospital. When officers arrived, they found a blue, four-door vehicle that had crashed into the corner of the building. The vehicle’s airbags had deployed.

The woman who was driving the vehicle was not injured and remained with the vehicle. Officers arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence after administering a field sobriety test.

The corner of the building suffered damage to the stucco, but the crash caused no structural damage.