120 pets abandoned following Hurricane Harvey flown to San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Around 120 dogs and cats will arrive in San Diego County Tuesday from overcrowded shelters in the hurricane-stricken Houston area.

A Wings of Rescue flight with pets aboard comes to San Diego from shelters impacted by Hurricane Harvey were expected to arrive at Gillespie Field in El Cajon around 5:15 p.m.

With no owners claiming them, they are legally abandoned, according to Rancho Coastal Humane Society spokesman John Van Zante.

“More pets continue to pour in. Now it’s time to find homes for those pets whose owners have not claimed them.,” Van Zante said.

This flight isn’t the first to bring abandoned pets to San Diego. Within days of the hurricane, dozens of animals were brought to the west coast.

Labradors and Friends and Rancho Coastal Humane Society are continuing to recruit foster care providers to help with these rescued pets and others. Wings of Rescue needs new or gently used, medium to large, plastic pet crates. Crates can be dropped off at either Rancho Coastal Humane Society or the San Diego Humane Society.

The participating organizations are accepting donations to cover the cost of the flight and to provide care and treatment for the new arrivals.

“This year Wings of Rescue has transported more than 9,000 pets to safety throughout the United States,” said Ric Browde, President and CEO of Wings of Rescue.