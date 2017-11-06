Student, 15, accused of posting shooting threat on social media

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A Fallbrook High School student was taken into custody after warning others on social media not to attend school Monday in a post that featured a picture of a gun.

Sheriff’s officials said the 15-year-old student was booked into juvenile hall “based upon the severity of the crime” despite telling deputies the post was only meant as a joke.

Staff from Fallbrook High School contacted the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office about 6 p.m. Sunday after learning about the threat, Sgt. Jeff Schmidt said.

“The information was received via a social media post of a picture of a handgun and a warning to not attend school the following morning,” Schmidt said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s Fallbrook substation identified the suspect with the help of school staff and the person who originally reported it to the school, the sergeant said. The 15-year-old suspect was contacted at his residence and taken into custody without incident.

“This was an isolated incident and no other subject or students were involved,” Schmidt said.

Classes at the high school on South Stage Coach Lane were set to be held as scheduled today.

The incident comes about a week after a threatening message was found at Valhalla High School in Rancho San Diego. And late last month, two students at Meadowbrook Middle School were found to be in possession of “hit lists” containing the names of students and faculty at the Poway school.