Poll: Should the Chargers old training facility be turned into a temporary homeless shelter?

Poll: Should the Chargers old training facility be turned into a temporary homeless shelter?

Posted 12:14 PM, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:34PM, November 6, 2017

Two San Diego City Council members announced Friday that they plan to push for a temporary shelter at the Chargers old training facility along Murphy Canyon Road.

Click here for details.

Related stories