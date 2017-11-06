Mayor touts progress on city road repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - The city of San Diego is nearly two-thirds of the way toward meeting a goal to fix 1,000 miles of streets in five years, with 655 miles of roadways repaired, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday.

The city is a little more than two years into the effort to improve the 2,800-mile road network.

"The unprecedented investment we've made in road repair is showing results with more smooth streets in our neighborhoods," Faulconer said.

"We made road repair the city's top infrastructure priority and the efforts to streamline and speed up paving projects are working," the mayor said. "There's still a lot more work that needs to be done, but we're making significant progress on an issue that is a top concern for so many residents."

According to the mayor's office, the city will repair nearly 1,500 miles of streets by 2020 if the current pace is maintained.

The total includes 450 miles of slurry seal, 203 miles of asphalt overlay and two miles of concrete streets.

City officials said residents can view the progress online at streets.sandiego.gov, and report potholes and other road issues using the Get It Done application via smartphone or computer.

The condition of local streets is the main subject of constituent complaints to mayor and City Council offices.

An assessment of San Diego's road network last year came up with an overall score of 72 out of 100, with anything 70 and above considered good. The previous survey, in 2011, resulted in a score of 59 -- considered fair condition.