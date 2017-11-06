Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in Chula Vista remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition.

Several witnesses called 911 to report the Sunday night collision that occurred where National City Boulevard turns into Broadway just south of C Street, Chula Vista police Officer Javier Castillo said.

The 56-year-old man, whose name was not released, was struck by a southbound vehicle on Broadway about 7:20 p.m., Castillo said.

“The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported by medical personnel to UCSD Medical Center, where he is in serious condition,” he said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, Castillo said. Chula Vista police asked anyone with information about the collision to call the CVPD at 619-691-5151.