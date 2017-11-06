How you can help the Texas church massacre victims

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas – On Sunday, a 26-year-old man entered a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and injuring 20 more.

Eight members of one family were slain in the shooting at First Baptist Church. The eight included the visiting pastor, Bryan Holcombe, a pregnant woman and a 17-month-old girl, said Ron Scott, the visiting pastor’s first cousin.

The slain members of the Holcombe family spanned three generations.

Killed were:

Bryan Holcombe and his wife, Karla Holcombe, who lived on a farm in nearby Floresville. Bryan Holcombe was filling in for the regular pastor, Frank Pomeroy, who was traveling out of state.

Danny Holcombe, son to Bryan and Karla Holcombe.

Noah Holcombe, Danny’s 17-month-old daughter.

Crystal Holcombe, the wife of Bryan and Karla’s other son, John, who survived the shooting. Crystal Holcombe was two months pregnant

Three of Crystal Holcombe’s five children. Their names and ages were not immediately available.

Two of her children survived and are in the hospital with John Holcombe.

One of Bryan Holcombe’s son’s, Scott Holcombe, told CNN he had met shooter Devin Kelley in the past and he’s confident Kelley would have known and spoken to every single person in that church community.

Sutherland Springs is the kind of place where “everybody knows everybody,” said Gloria Rodriguez Ximenez, who attended a Sunday night vigil.

“This is a small, Christian town, a very small community,” she said. “Everybody’s united. Everybody’s so close to everybody.”

Twenty-three people died inside the church on Sunday, two died outside the church and one died at a nearby hospital. The slain ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

Kelley was found dead of a gunshot wound in a vehicle after driving away from the church. Twenty people were injured.

There are several ways to donate money to those affected by the mass shooting.

Give money directly to the First Baptist Church through their website or their facebook page.

You can also donate to the Holcombe family via a GoFundMe page. More than $75,000 had been raised by Monday afternoon.