City flags lowered to honor Texas massacre victims

SAN DIEGO — Flags on city property in San Diego were ordered by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to be flown at half-staff Monday to honor the 26 people killed and 20 wounded at a church in Texas.

Faulconer said flags will remain at half-staff until Thursday at sunset.

“Our hearts go out to the loved ones of those lost in Texas,” Faulconer said on the San Diego mayor’s office Twitter account.

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom — sitting in for Gov. Jerry Brown — ordered state flags to be lowered, as well.

Authorities said a 26-year-old former member of the U.S. Air Force gunned down the victims Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church, where his mother-in-law worshipped, in the unincorporated community of Sutherland Springs, east of San Antonio. He was shot by an area resident with a rifle as he fled the church, and later shot himself.

The San Diego City Council took a moment of silence for the victims of the Texas shooting and the eight people killed last week in New York by an immigrant from Uzbekistan who ran them down with a rented truck. That man was shot by a police officer but survived.

Five of the dead were friends traveling from Argentina, and another was a mother of two young children from Belgium. Two Americans, a Moody’s Analytics project manager and a software developer, also died.

“Everyone affected by these tragedies is in our hopes and prayers,” City Council President Myrtle Cole said.